Providence’s 2022-23 Schedule Begins to Take Shape

The 2022-23 season may be months away, but preparation is already underway!

On Tuesday, Providence officially announced its participation in the Hall of Fame Tip Off at Mohegan Sun. With the announcement came dates and the bracket.

Providence will play the ACC’s Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, November 19th. The Hurricanes are a familiar foe, having played in the Big East with Providence from 1991 to 2004. Providence and Miami have met 31, time, with the Friars holding a 16-15 edge. (To put that in context, it’s the same number of time Providence and Creighton have played.) Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga once played at Providence and was inducted into the Providence College Hall of Fame in 1991.

As part of the MTE, Providence will play either Saint Louis or Maryland on Sunday, November 20th. The Friars have a 1-2 record against Maryland and last played the Terrapins in 2013-14. Providence is 6-1 against Saint Louis and beat the Billikens in 2017 to win the 2K Classic at Madison Square Garden.

The next week, Providence will play at TCU as part of the Big East-Big 12 Battle.

NEWS: Matchups for the 2022 Big East-Big 12 Battle are set, according to sources.



Creighton at Texas

OU at Villanova

Baylor at Marquette

PC at TCU

Oklahoma St at UConn

St. John's at Iowa State

WVU at Xavier

Gtown at TT

SHU at Kansas

Kansas St at Butlerhttps://t.co/9xJG1gq3IK — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 18, 2022

That game is scheduled for Wednesday, November 30th. It is the second meeting between Providence and TCU in three years, with both being part of the Big East-Big 12 Battle and taking place at TCU’s Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. Providence won the first game 79-70.

The game is the first rematch in the series between the two conferences. (Butler and Kansas State is also a scheduling rematch, but the first meeting was cancelled due to COVID-19.) When asked about how the schedule for the series is made, a representative from Providence said that, while schools can make suggestions, the schedule is made “(e)ntirely by the conference.” He also noted that the games must fit within a team’s preexisting arrangements.

With those three games set, that leaves eight slots open. One of those will presumably be filled by a game against in-state rival URI, a game typically played on the first weekend in December. Another should be filled with a game against a Big Ten opponent, with the Friars expected to appear in the Gavitt Games once again. Providence played on the road last season, so a home game is likely. The six remaining games are typically filled by regional opponents and would be played at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center as well.

Here is what the schedule looks like right now.

Nov. 19 - vs Miami*

Nov. 20 - vs Saint Louis/Maryland*

Nov. 30 - at TCU%

TBD - at URI

TBD - vs Big Ten#

Six games to be determined

*at Mohegan Sun

%Big East-Big 12 Battle

#Gavitt Games