Big East Tournament 2022: Bracket, TV schedule, how to watch online, guide

Big East Coast Bias will bring you extensive coverage of the 2022 Big East Tournament. It’s kind of our thing, and we’re very excited about it! This year’s festivities are sure to be fun, exciting, exhilarating, heartbreaking, stressful, and all the other trimmings.

Let’s go through the guide here:

Who to follow for the Big East Tournament

Everyone here at BECB, of course! But follow Matt St. Jean (@mattstdream), Henry Eisenberg (@henryeeisenberg), and Joe Haughey (@JoeHaughey). That trio will be at The Garden all weekend long!

How to watch the Big East Tournament

You can watch all of the Big East Tournament on the Fox family of networks. FS1 will provide coverage in the first round, quarterfinals, and semifinals. Fox will once again air the Big East Tournament Final on Saturday evening.

How to stream the Big East Tournament

The Fox Sports App will be available for use for the entirety of the Big East Tournament.

Who is the favorite to win the Big East Tournament

When it comes to betting on the Big East Tournament, here are the futures, courtesy of DraftKings (who does not feature DePaul, FWIW, due to Illinois betting regulations, I presume):

Villanova +150

UConn +350

Providence +475

Marquette +800

Creighton +1200

Seton Hall +1500

Xavier +2000

St. John’s +2200

Butler +5000

Georgetown +30000

Big East Tournament Bracket

Big East Tournament Schedule

(All times Eastern)

Big East Tournament First Round

Game 1: (8) Xavier Musketeers vs. (9) Butler Bulldogs (4:30 p.m. FS1)

Game 2: (7) St. John’s Red Storm vs. (10) DePaul Blue Demons (7 p.m., FS1)

Game 3: (6) Seton Hall Pirates vs. (11) Georgetown Hoyas (9:30 p.m., FS1)

Big East Tournament Quarterfinals

Game 4: (1) Providence Friars vs. Game 1 Winner (Noon, FS1)

Game 5: (4) Creighton Bluejays vs. (5) Marquette Golden Eagles (2:30 p.m., FS1)

Game 6: (2) Villanova Wildcats vs. Game 2 Winner (7 p.m., FS1)

Game 7: (3) UConn Huskies vs. Game 3 Winner (9:30 p.m., FS1)

Big East Tournament Semifinals

Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner (6:30 p.m., FS1)

Game 9: Game 6 Winner vs. Game 7 Winner (9 p.m., FS1)

Big East Tournament Final

Game 10: Finalist 1 vs. Finalist 2 (6:30 p.m., Fox)