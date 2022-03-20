2022 NCAA Tournament betting: Villanova vs. Michigan opening odds

For the second straight year, the Villanova Wildcats are headed to the Sweet Sixteen!

Villanova defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes 71-61 Sunday in Pittsburgh to advance to next weekend.

‘Nova will face off with the Michigan Wolverines, who Villanova defeated in the 2018 National Championship Game, which was also held in San Antonio, the site of Thursday’s game.

How does Vegas see this one shaking out? Let’s take a look.

Per DraftKings, Villanova opens as a -4.5 favorite and -210 on the moneyline. The total for the game has opened at 135.5

The spread is fairly in line with the KenPom projection, which has Villanova winning by five. The Wildcats are 2-0 against the spread in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.