Seton Hall vs. TCU: Preview, odds, how to watch NCAA tournament first round game

For the first time since 2018-19, the Seton Hall Pirates are back in the NCAA Tournament! The eighth-seeded Pirates will head to San Diego for a Friday evening showdown with the ninth-seeded TCU Horned Frogs.

How to watch Seton Hall vs. TCU

Day: Friday, March 18

Time: 9:57 p.m. ET

TV: truTV

Watch Online: March Madness Live

How to bet on Seton Hall vs. TCU

You can bet on this game using DraftKings Sportsbook.

Spread: Seton Hall -1 | TCU +1

Total: 130

Moneyline: Seton Hall -115 | TCU -105

The Seton Hall Pirates (21-10, 11-8 Big East) were led by Jared Rhoden’s 15.9 points per game this season. Bryce Aiken was second on the Pirates with 14.5 points per game, but Aiken is out for the rest of the season due to a concussion suffered a few weeks back. Since Aiken’s injury, Seton Hall has embraced the next-man-up mentality and displayed their depth.

The TCU Horned Frogs (20-11, 8-10 Big 12) were led by Mike Miles’ 15 points per game and and also the nation’s best offensive rebounding team, hauling in offensive rebounds on 38% of attempts, way up from the 28% national average. Eddie Lampkin and Emanuel Miller both average six rebounds per game, and Seton Hall will need to find a way to keep them off the glass.