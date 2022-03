Marquette is back in the NCAA Tournament!

For the first time since 2018-19, the Golden Eagles will be playing the postseason. They’ll head to Fort Worth on Thursday to face the North Carolina Tar Heels (24-9).

Marquette went 19-12 this season, largely anchored by a seven game win streak that took up most of January.

TV and streaming information, as well as the tipoff time, will be provided as announced.