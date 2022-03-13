The UConn Huskies are dancing again!

For the 34th time in program history, the Huskies are in the NCAA Tournament. And since they made it in 2021, this is the first time since 2012 that they’ve made the tournament in back-to-back seasons.

UConn made it to the Big East Tournament Semifinals before ultimately losing to the Villanova Wildcats, who’d go on to win the Big East Tourney title Saturday night. The Huskies went 23-9 with an 11-8 conference record. Their 23 wins are the most they’ve had pre-NCAA Tournament since having 24 in 2015-16.

In the Round of 64, 5-seeded UConn will be facing 12-seeded New Mexico State. [More information about the opponent]

The game will be on Thursday. TV/streaming information will soon follow.

