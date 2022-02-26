Marquette vs. Butler: Preview, how to watch, odds, and more

With the Big East tournament looming in the distance, now is the time for teams to be playing their best basketball. A berth to the NCAA Championship will soon be at stake and if you are hot in March, you always have a chance. Both the Marquette Golden Eagles and Butler Bulldogs will be looking to right the ship when they face off as Fiserv Forum. Each will be looking to bounce back after losses in their last game.

Marquette lost a closely contested game on the road at Creighton last Sunday which featured a lot of offense. They had four players in double figures including 23 from Darryl Morsell. The game was there to be had for the Golden Eagles but they couldn't execute down the stretch, which left the door open for Creighton to come in a get a crucial victory in terms of the Big East standings. Marquette is now 17-10, which is good enough for fifth in the conference. The Golden Eagles still have two more game after this one as they travel to Chicago to play DePaul midweek before coming back to play St.John’s in the regular season finale. A winning streak to end the year could a long way in slightly improving their seeding come Selection Sunday.

Butler will be looking to get back to winning ways as well. They are currently on a three game losing streak which includes a heart breaking loss against Providence at home, in which they blew a double digit lead, and were beaten by Seton Hall on Wednesday. Bo Hodges had 25 but the rest of the seven players only contributed for 35 as Butler lost 66-60. The loss dropped the Bulldogs to 13-16 overall and 6-12 in Big East play. However, with only two games separating them and Seton Hall, who are in sixth, they will have a chance to leap up in the standings. A strong finish to the season by the Bulldogs could help their seeding in the Big East tournament. However, they face a tough task after Marquette as Butler finishes their season at home against Villanova.

How to watch, listen, or stream

Game Time: 1 PM ET

TV: FOX

Radio: WXNT 1430 AM (Butler) | 94.5 ESPN (Marquette)

Streaming: Fox Sports Go

Gamblin’ Odds

Odds: Marquette opened as a 9.5 point favorite but the line has shifted down to eight points. However, you can find some places that offer the spread at 7.5 or even 8.5.

Record ATS: Butler (13-15) | Marquette (15-11-1)

O/U: The total opened at 139 but also has moved down to 137.5 points. But you can find totals of 138 and 137 as well. (All info via the Action Network)

Last Time They Met

This will be the 65th time the two programs have met. They have been playing each other for a century now with Butler having an advantage in the head to head. These two met back in February and it was a 85-79 win for the Bulldogs at Hinkle Fieldhouse.