Game preview: Creighton and Georgetown square off again

On Monday, the Georgetown Hoyas will square off against the Creighton Bluejays for their second game in three games. Georgetown is looking for revenge against the Bluejays, who pretty handily beat the Hoyas in Washington, D.C., by a score of 80-66. Creighton got whatever they wanted offensively, getting assists on 26 of 30 made baskets, while the Hoyas, a top-100 three-point shooting team, shot just 25% from beyond the arc on Saturday.

While the Bluejays look to win their third consecutive game in the Big East all season, Georgetown looks to get their first win against a Creighton team that is undermanned going into Monday’s matchup.

How to watch Georgetown at Creighton

Time: 9:00pm ET

TV: FS1

Watch Online: Fox Sports Go

The Georgetown Hoyas (6-17, 0-12) need to get something going if they want to get in the win column come the Big East tournament. The schedule is not friendly to Georgetown for the rest of the way, and Patrick Ewing’s squad will need to correct some mistakes that they made against Creighton initially in order to potentially pick off the Bluejays in Omaha. Georgetown needs to get more looks for outside shooters, like Donald Carey and Kaiden Rice, since Ryan Kalkbrenner of Creighton smothered or altered a lot of interior shots in the first matchup. This is one of the better shooting teams in the country, so Georgetown needs to depend on the three this game and force an injury-ridden Creighton team into an uncomfortable position.

Creighton played eight players last game, and by the looks of the shots of the bench, that was all they had. Creighton is going into the homestretch not only without starter Arthur Kaluma, but John Christofilis, Shereef Mitchell, and various other pieces off the bench. This did not affect them in the first matchup against Georgetown, but they need to get healthy if they want to stay rested for future matchups that will affect not only Big East tournament standings, but potential NCAA tournament hopes moving forward.

Georgetown is led in scoring by Donald Carey and Aminu Mohammed with 13.6 PPG each, Kaiden Rice with 13.1 PPG, and Dante Harris with 11.1 PPG. The leading rebounder is Aminu Mohammed with 7.7 per game, and the leading assist-man is Dante Harris with 4.5 per game. Creighton is led in scoring by Ryan Hawkins with 13.4 PPG, Alex O’Connell with 11.9 PPG, Ryan Kalkbrenner with 11.4 PPG, and Ryan Nembhard with 10.9 PPG. The leading rebounder is Ryan Kalkbrenner with 7.3 per game, and the leader in assists is Ryan Nembhard with 4.1 per game.