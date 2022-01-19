Creighton steamrolls St. John’s in Omaha

The Creighton Bluejays snapped their two-game losing streak Wednesday evening, taking care of the St. John’s Red Storm with an 87-64 victory in Omaha.

Creighton was aided by huge performances from Alex O’Connell (28 points, seven rebounds) and Arthur Kaluma (20 points), as the duo combined for ten of Creighton’s season-high 14 three-pointers.

The three-pointers started falling early and often for Creighton, as O’Connell hit four threes in the first half on his way to 17 points. The Bluejays took a double-digit lead into the break, at the score of 49-34.

St. John’s struggled from the field all game, shooting just 38.6%. Julian Champagnie had a particularly rough night from the field, going 7-21 with just 17 points. The Red Storm also allowed Creighton to haul in 15 offensive rebounds, which the Bluejays turned into 11 second chance points.

The Red Storm fall to 10-6 on the year and 2-3 in Big East play, while Creighton improves to 11-5 and 3-2 in Big East play.