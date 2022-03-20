Villanova is also going to the Sweet Sixteen!

The Villanova Wildcats are in the Sweet Sixteen again!

For the second consecutive season, Villanova will play on the second weekend of the tournament. The Wildcats clinched a berth in the South Regional Semifinals with their win over Ohio State Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh. It marks the eighth time in the 21st century that they’ve made it into the Sweet Sixteen and the fourth time since 2016.

The Wildcats are teed up to meet the 11th-seeded Michigan Wolverines. The Wolverines defeated sixth-seeded Colorado State and third-seeded Tennessee en route to San Antonio. This is not the first time that Michigan and Villanova have met. In fact, it’s not the only time they’ve met in San Antonio. You may remember the last time they danced in the tournament in San Antonio in April 2018.

‘Nova Nation will continue to ride for at least one more game this season!