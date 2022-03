2022 NCAA Tournament: TV schedule, channels, announcers

March Madness is nearly in full swing!

We’ve less than 48 hours until the festivities begin on truTV on Tuesday night! The First Four will of course be located in Dayton, Ohio, with games televised on Tuesday and Wednesday. The commentary team is Tom McCarthy, Steve Lavin, Avery Johnson, with Jon Rothstein reporting.

On Thursday and Friday, two of the best days of the sports calendar year, these are the voices you’ll hear:

Thursday

Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel, and Jamie Erdahl reporting in Indianapolis

Brad Nessler, Brendan Haywood, and Evan Washburn reporting in Buffalo

Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, and Andy Katz reporting in Portland

Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, and Allie LaForce reporting in Fort Worth

Friday

Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Reggie Miller, and Dana Jacobson reporting in Pittsburgh

Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, and Tracy Wolfson reporting in Greenville

Lisa Byington, Steve Smith, Avery Johnson, and Lauren Shehadi in San Diego

Spero Dedes, Deb Antonelli, and AJ Ross reporting in Milwaukee

A full table, which comes courtesy of the folks of CBS Sports and Turner Sports PR, can be found below!