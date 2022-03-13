NCAA Bracket 2022: Providence to face South Dakota State in First Round

The Providence Friars made the NCAA Tournament for the 21st time in program history Sunday night! It’s the school’s first appearance since 2017, and Ed Cooley’s 6th since being hired at Providence in 2011. The Friars won the Big East regular-season title for the first time in program history and went 25-5.

The Friars received a 4 seed, their highest in school history. They’ll match up against 13-seeded South Dakota State in Buffalo on Thursday in the First Round.

