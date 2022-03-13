Seton Hall is back in the NCAA Tournament!

After missing last year’s event during the truncated season, the Pirates have once again landed in the Big Dance. This is the fifth appearance in the NCAA Tournament under head coach Kevin Willard. They’ve now secured at-large bids in each of the last four appearances, their lone auto-bid of course coming in 2016. The Hall has never cut the nets down and hasn’t gotten to the second weekend since the year 2000. They will be hoping for different results this time around, however!

Though they fell to UConn and didn’t look great against Georgetown, the Pirates have been getting it done of late. Since February 1, they’ve gone 9-3 with two losses to UConn and then one to Villanova. They finished the season 21-10 and with an 11-8 record in Big East play.

Seton Hall begins the NCAA Tournament against 9-seeded TCU on Friday. TV/streaming info to follow.