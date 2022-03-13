Get your dancing shoes on Nova Nation, the Wildcats are headed back to the big dance!

Villanova will be headed to the NCAA Tournament for the 41st time in school history, a mark that ranks them eighth all-time. The Wildcats are also one of two teams to make the dance in every decade since the 1930s.

The Wildcats will be a two-seed in the South and will take on the Delaware Blue Hens in the Round of 64. The Blue Hens will be coming into the NCAA Tournament after finishing the season with a 22-12 and winning the Colonial Athletic Conference Tournament. Delaware will be led by guards Kevin Anderson and Jameer Nelson Jr., as well as Villanova-transfer Dylan Painter.

Villanova finished the regular season with a 26-7 record, trailing only Providence College in the final regular-season standings. The Wildcats would then emerge victorious at the most famous arena in the world, Madison Square Garden, in the 2021-22 Big East Tournament. This is the fifth time in the last eight years Villanova has won its conference tournament.

The matchup between Villanova and Delaware is set to tip-off in Pittsburgh with more television and streaming information coming soon!

