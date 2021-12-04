Davis leads #23 Wisconsin past Marquette

Johnny Davis could not be stopped. Hitting tough shot after tough shot, Marquette could not keep up with his offensive pace.

The first half was exciting. Through 11 lead changes, Marquette hung in with Wisconsin despite poor performances from Darryl Morsell and Justin Lewis. With their lead scorers slacking, Marquette needed someone to step up. In the first half, that man was Oso Ighodoro. Taking advantage of pick-and-roll finds from Tyler Kolek (4 assists in the first half), Ighodoro finished 5-5 from the field for 11 points. 11 points would not be enough for the halftime game high because Davis would go into the half with 14 points. Marquette found themselves down 34-31 at the half.

Initially, Marquette came out strong to start the second half. A dunk from Lewis put Marquette ahead 38-36 at the 17:44 mark. From there, it was all downhill. Davis’ hot hand pulled Wisconsin away as they would win 89-76.

Morsell’s (11 points, 5-10 from the field) and Lewis’ (14 points, 5-11) final numbers don’t look bad, but they never looked comfortable offensively. At no point did either find a rhythm to take over the game. While Ighodoro was able to fill the scoring void in the first half, no Golden Eagle was able to do so in the second half. There isn’t too much to analyze about their second half. Marquette did not shoot well nor did they not lock in on defense and Wisconsin took advantage to a blowout win.

Davis will likely be the best scorer Marquette will face this season. His shooting stroke was incredible and never faltered throughout the game. Davis finished with 25 points despite not playing much of the last 10 minutes. Freshman Chucky Hepburn and seven-footer Steven Crowl had hot hands as well, each finishing with 15 points on a combined 11-17 shooting performance. No one else for Wisconsin did anything of impact.

Next Game: Marquette @ Kansas St, Wed December 8th at 9:00 PM ET