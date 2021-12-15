Xavier closes out nonconference schedule against Morehead State

How to watch or stream

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS!

Streaming: FOX Sports Go

Line: Xavier -15

Total: 133.5

The Xavier Musketeers will look to close out nonconference play with a bang and continue their winning streak Wednesday night when they play host to the Morehead State Eagles.

If Xavier can play their up-tempo style, they will win with little resistance from the Eagles, who are nearly a full second slower than the national average per possession.

Xavier also should be able to force Morehead State into turnovers. The Eagles turn the ball over on 23.5% of possessions, way up from the national average of 19.1

How will Big East Player of the Week Jack Nunge follow up his huge game against Cincinnati? Will he keep his strong play rolling into the Big East season? Can Xavier avoid the doldrums of a finals week trap game?