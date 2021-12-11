Butler hosts Eastern Illinois Saturday

The Butler Bulldogs (6-3) look to win their fourth consecutive game Saturday as they host the Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-8)

How to watch or stream

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Streaming: FOX Sports Go

Coming off a big road win over the Oklahoma Sooners, Butler returns home where they will pick up a win against Eastern Illinois.

Without being too presumptuous, Butler will win. Eastern Illinois has played eight games against Division I opponents and have lost all eight. Just two of the eight were single-digit losses. The Panthers are one of the worst teams in the nation, per KenPom, where they check in at #349 of 358 total teams.

Butler can use this game as an opportunity to practice what they want to do against Purdue next weekend in the Crossroads Classic. Obviously they will need to throw some different looks at the Boilermakers, so this game will be a good opportunity to test that out.