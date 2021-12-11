Georgetown faces off against an old rival in Syracuse

It’s been an up and down season so far for the Georgetown Hoyas. They simply haven’t been able to stack consistent performances on top of each other, putting them at a 4-4 record. After losing to South Carolina last week, they bounced back with a blowout 100-71 win against UMBC. Thanks to the 34 points of Kaiden Rice, the Hoyas dominated the second half, outscoring their opponents 52-31. Playing at home has continued to be a strong point for Georgetown as all of their wins have came at Capital One Arena. It was a good victory and for Hoyas it must have been nice to see them pull away after halftime. But they need to keep up the momentum after a victory, which hasn’t happened this year. Georgetown has failed to get multiple wins in a row in the 2021-22 season thus far but they have a chance to change that against one of their oldest and most storied rivals. It’s a rivalry created in the old Big East and a historic one in the landscape of college basketball.

After starting the season 2-2, things have began to pick up for the Syracuse Orange with them winning two of their last three. This will be their second straight game against a Big East and will be looking to get back to winning ways. After leading at the half against a top 10 team in Villanova, the Orange had a rough go in the final 20 minutes. They were outscored by 17 in the second half en route to a 67-53 loss. Syracuse was dominated on the boards, allowing 57 rebounds while only grabbing 36. Jimmy Boeheim led the team with 21 points.

Syracuse has two home games coming up against Lehigh and Cornell after this one.

Game Time: 12 PM ET

TV: FOX

Radio: The Team 980 (Georgetown) | TK 99/105 (Syracuse)

Stream: FOX Sports App (where streaming is available)

Odds: Syracuse is a 3 point favorite coming into this game. You can find lines at -2.5 as well.

O/U: The total is set at 156.5 but you can find 156 too.

Record ATS: Syracuse (4-5) | Georgetown (3-5)

Last Time They Met

The teams met last season with Syracuse winning at the Carrier Dome, 74-69. It was different Boeheim which led the Orange as Buddy dropped 21 in the win. Three Hoyas were in double digits with Jamarko Pickett scoring 17 and Jahvon Blair had 16. This will be the 97th game between the two programs in this historic rivalry.