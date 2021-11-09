Butler opens season with win over IUPUI

Despite being without Aaron Thompson, the Butler Bulldogs opened the 2021-22 season with a 56-47 over the IUPUI Jaguars Tuesday night at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

The Bulldogs got off to a sluggish start, scoring just ten points over the first ten minutes of action, with five of the ten coming from the free throw line. The second ten minutes certainly went better for the Bulldogs, as they pulled out to a 29-19 lead going into the break. IUPUI went just 1-14 from beyond the arc in the first half, which also helped keep Butler in the game.

Coming out of the locker room, the Bulldogs certainly looked much better. Butler hit a three to open the second half scoring, and kept their lead right around 10-15 points for the remainder of the game.

It wasn’t a pretty victory, but it counts just the same. Chuck Harris led the Bulldogs with 16 points, while freshman Jayden Taylor put up 12 in his collegiate debut.

BJ Maxwell led IUPUI with 14 points.