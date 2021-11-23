Butler looks to get back on track against Texas A&M

The Butler Bulldogs look to get back on track in their second game of the Maui Invitational, where they’ll meet the Texas A&M Aggies.

How to watch or stream

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Streaming: WatchESPN

Line: Texas A&M -1.5

Total: 124.5

After a 3-0 start to the season, Butler has dropped back to back games to Michigan State and Houston, and find themselves in a bit of a jam. The offense has struggled, turning it over 34 times in the two losses, an uncharacteristic happening for a Butler team. Bryce Nze has been out with a shoulder injury for most of the Michigan State game and all of the Houston game, which hasn’t helped things for the Bulldogs either.

Texas A&M come into the game at 4-1 on the year, having lost to Wisconsin on Monday. The Aggies have mostly played very low quality opponents in their wins, with three of the four coming against teams in the bottom 100 spots of KenPom. The one exception in their four wins, Abilene Christian, took the Aggies to two overtimes and had a six point lead with four minutes to go in regulation. The point is, Texas A&M is a beatable team.

A&M got out to a 26-10 lead over Wisconsin in the first half before the Badgers took over and commanded the game. If A&M gets off to a hot start against Butler like Houston did, the Bulldogs will find themselves in a hole they may struggle to get out of.