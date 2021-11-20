Georgetown defeats Siena behind hot shooting night

The Georgetown Hoyas improved to 2-1 on the season Friday evening, picking up an 83-65 win over the Siena Saints in Washington DC.

The Hoyas led wire-to-wire, as they got hot from the field and stayed hot throughout the evening.

Citadel transfer Kaiden Rice led the way for the Hoyas with seven threes, the most for a Hoya since Jahvon Blair hit seven in a December 2019 win over SMU.

Aminu Mohammad struggled a bit, going just 2-10 from the field for 11 points, his lowest point total of his three-game college career so far. Mohammad did, however, finish with a team-high seven rebounds for the Hoyas.

Jackson Stormo had a phenomenal performance for the Saints, scoring 25 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

Georgetown will be back in action on Thursday as they face San Diego State in the opening round of the Wooden Legacy Tournament.