Georgetown is back in action this Friday night. The Hoyas are set for a meeting with the 0-3 Siena Saints at home in Washington D.C. On the heels of a win over the American University Eagles, the Hoyas are hoping to build up a modest two-game win streak before partaking in the 2021 Wooden Legacy tournament. Their opener on Thanksgiving is against a strong San Diego State Aztecs team, so one final tune-up remains before that big-time matchup.

How to watch Georgetown vs. Siena

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS2

Watch Online: Fox Sports App

Betting Odds

(via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Georgetown -15.5 | Siena +15.5

Total: 139.5

Moneyline: Georgetown -1250 | Siena +750

Siena has gotten off to a pretty dreadful start. Outside of shooting the ball well from the perimeter, they haven’t done anything particularly well this season. They’ve been rocked on defense and offensively, they just haven’t been able to muster up anything. It’s clear the key for them to surprise Georgetown will be their perimeter shooting. They rank 100th in the nation currently, shooting an average of 36.1 percent. Georgetown’s defense from 3 has been porous this season. They’ve given up 35.1 percent from long range, and teams have been really fearless shooting from distance too.

In order to avoid an upset, Georgetown will just simply have to attack Siena’s defense. The Saints rank 290th in AdjDE right now, with a mark of 104.2 tacked onto them. They rank in the 300s in eFG% allowed, 3PT FG% allowed, and 287th in 2PT FG% allowed. The Hoyas, while average, paste them in comparison in those categories. They also have a stern advantage on the boards too, which will likely assist them in a major way here.

In all, this should be a game that Georgetown coasts to victory in. But with the loss to Dartmouth still fresh in mind, Hoya fans and supporters may be a bit cautious understandably in this one.