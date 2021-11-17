Butler hosts Michigan State Wednesday evening

The Butler Bulldogs look to improve to 4-0 Wednesday evening as they play host to Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans (1-1).

How to watch or stream

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Streaming: FOX Sports Go

Line: Michigan State - 2.5

Total: 132.5

One of the downsides of college football and college basketball is how seemingly rarely it is that blue blood teams play true road nonconference games. More often than not, we’ll see these teams play at neutral sites or at neighboring NBA arenas. Wednesday night, however, Michigan State will head to historic Hinkle Fieldhouse to take on the Butler Bulldogs, in what should be a thrilling game.

It’s tough to get a good read on Michigan State at the moment. The Spartans have played just two games with one being a 14 point loss against Kansas and the other being a 44 point win against Western Michigan. Butler falls somewhere in the middle of those two teams. Former Marquette forward Joey Hauser had a double-double in the win over Western Michigan, and will be a player Michigan State will have to keep an eye on.

Butler will be getting Aaron Thompson back Wednesday, as his three-game suspension has elapsed. Chuck Harris, Jair Bolden, and Jayden Taylor have been bright spots for Butler’s offense, so adding Thompson should help even more.