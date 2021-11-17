Georgetown picks up win against American

The Georgetown Hoyas entered the win column for the first time this season Tuesday night, defeating the American Eagles, 79-57.

Aminu Mohammed led the way for the Hoyas with 14 points and 10 rebounds, marking his first career double-double.

For much of the first half, it was a bit of a “here we go again” feeling, as Georgetown was letting American stay in the game and it felt like they could be overtaken. An 8-0 run over the final couple minutes of the half took a five point lead to a 13 point lead for the Hoyas, before American cut it to nine going into the break.

The second half was all Georgetown, as the Hoyas outscored the Eagles, 41-28. 10 of Donald Carey’s 12 points came in the second 20 minutes, as he knocked down a pair of threes along the way. Timothy Ighoefe hauled in a game-high 11 rebounds for the Hoyas. Georgetown scored 40 points in the paint, as they really used their size and speed advantages.

Stacy Beckton Jr. led American with 16 points.

Georgetown returns to action Friday when they host Siena.