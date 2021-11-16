Georgetown looks to bounce back against American

Coming off a season-opening loss to Dartmouth, the Georgetown Hoyas will look to right the ship on Tuesday as they host the American Eagles.

How to watch or stream

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS2

Streaming: FOX Sports Go

Line: Georgetown -13.5

Total: 139.5

The season couldn’t have started worse for Patrick Ewing and the Georgetown Hoyas. After holding off until last Saturday before they started their season, Georgetown got blown out by Dartmouth, a team picked to finish in the bottom half of the Ivy League. The Hoyas had no answers for Dartmouth’s three-point shooting, as Taurus Samuels and Brendan Barry had six threes each.

Five-star freshman Aminu Mohammed looked good for the Hoyas, leading the way with 17 points, but it wasn’t enough for the Hoyas to overcome Dartmouth. To make things worse, Georgetown basically got beat wire-to-wire, it’s not as if Dartmouth pulled off a comeback at the end, they were up 37-21 at the half.

Simply put, Georgetown needs to get it figured out ASAP. American comes into the game at 2-0, with wins over Marist and William and Mary already on the year. Three-point defense is always an interesting metric to look at, and the Eagles have held their opponents under 20% from long range in their two wins. They’ve been strong defensively in both games, and if Georgetown falls behind early, they may struggle to come back. American was picked to finish fifth in the American and had no players receive preseason awards.