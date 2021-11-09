UConn applied pressure from the jump and never looked back in their 2021 season opener. The Huskies men’s basketball team took the floor for the first time Tuesday night in Storrs. They opened up shop with a 99-48 win over Central Connecticut State, and Adama Sanogo was the star of the night.

Sanogo powered his way to 20 points in the opener. He shot nine-for-11 from the field and went 2-for-2 from the free throw line. He also added five boards, an assist, three blocks, and a steal to his line. He did commit two turnovers, but those were paltry in comparison to a very strong night. His 20 points are a career-high mark, eclipsing the 16 he dropped on Seton Hall this past March.

Elsewhere, UConn was the beneficiary of four other double-figure performances. RJ Cole (15), Tyrese Martin (14), Tyler Polley (11), and Jalen Gaffney (10) all were very productive in the minutes they logged. Andre Jackson, Isaiah Whaley, and Akok Akok all scored at least eight points, with Jackson scoring nine out of the starting lineup.

This was UConn’s fifth consecutive season-opening win. They have not lost an opener since November 11, 2016, when they fell to Wagner.

UConn will now pivot to hosting Coppin State on Saturday.