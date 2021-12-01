Providence vs. Texas Tech: Preview, how to watch, odds

This is the first time the Providence Friars have begun the season winning six of their first seven games since 2015. Tonight will be another huge test at home against the Texas Tech Raiders as the Big East-Big XII Battle begins. Providence has already picked up key wins over Wisconsin and Northwestern and while Texas Tech has won each of their first six games, they are yet to tip-off against a high-major opponent.

How to watch Providence vs. Texas Tech

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Watch Online: ESPN App

Betting Odds

Spread: Texas Tech -2.5 | Providence +2.5

Total: 135.5

Moneyline: Texas Tech -130 | Providence +110

As we expected, the success of this Providence team seems to be very dependent on how Nate Watson performs; the Friars have won every game when he scores in double digits. The rebounding margin is strongly in favor of the Red Raiders and they’ll need to use that to their advantage tonight.

Also, keep an eye out for some competitive guard play tonight between Texas Tech’s Terrence Shannon Jr. and Al Durham of the Friars. After missing the first three games of the season, Shannon has been shooting an impressive 50% from behind the arc. On the other side of the ball will be Al Durham, who is second on the team in scoring.

Watch this one very closely and if Providence brings home a win tonight in front of the home crowd at the ‘Dunk keep an eye out for Ed Cooley & Co. as they near conference play.