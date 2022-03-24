Greg McDermott, Creighton Agree to Contract Extension

It is official! After rumors started as early as Wednesday, Creighton head coach Greg McDermott and school officials have agreed on a multi-year contract extension. This follows the tremendous year Creighton put together, featuring a Big East Tournament Championship appearance and NCAA Round of 32 appearance after a projected eighth-place finish in the Big East.

Greg McDermott, a native of Iowa, has been the head coach of Creighton since he departed from Iowa State University in 2010. He came into the Creighton job with head coaching experience at the Division One level with Northern Iowa and Iowa State. He has flourished in the head coaching position with Creighton, putting together a 276-137 record with the Bluejays. His accolades with Creighton include seven NCAA tournament appearances, two regular-season conference championships in 2013 and 2020, conference tournament championships in 2012 and 2013, and NCAA tournament wins in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2021, and 2022. He also won Big East Coach of the Year in 2020.

Creighton finished the 2021-2022 season with a 23-12 record over the year after McDermott spearheaded the best recruiting class in his era at Creighton. The future looks bright for the Jays, who are likely returning four players with at least ten games of starting experience for their 2022-2023 campaign.