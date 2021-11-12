Providence improves to 2-0 with win over Sacred Heart

The Providence Friars moved to 2-0 on the season Thursday night, picking up a 92-64 victory over the Sacred Heart PIoneers.

Four Friars reached the double-digit mark in scoring, as Alyn Breed led the way with 15, Nate Watson had 14 (and 10 rebounds, for his first double-double of the season), Al Durham had 12, and Noah Horchler had 11.

The game was actually fairly competitive over the first 10 minutes, with the teams being tied at 23 with 10 minutes left in the half, and Sacred Heart even taking a narrow lead with about eight minutes to go. Providence would finish the half up 43-36.

The second half looked like more of the same at first, as Sacred Heart cut the Providence lead to three with 16 minutes to play, but from that point on, the Friars took over. Providence finished the game on a 43-18 run.

Nico Galette led Sacred Heart with 15 points.

Providence returns to action Monday night as they travel to Wisconsin to take on the Badgers.