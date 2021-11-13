The 2-0 Butler Bulldogs have a quick turnaround back to the court on Saturday night. The Dawgs will face the Troy Trojans, who make their D1 debut after taking out Carver earlier in the week. This game serves as a precursor to a big-time matchup with Michigan State on Wednesday.

How to watch Butler vs. Troy

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: FS2

Watch Online: Fox Sports App

The Troy Trojans were picked to finish in ninth place in the Sun Belt preseason poll. They were tied with the likes of UTSA position, as optimism is not too high in Louisiana right now. The Trojans did however land one player on the All-Sun Belt preseason teams. Senior forward Nick Stampley out of Broward County in Florida was named to the All-Sun Belt third team. He received this honor after scoring 12.6 points with 7.0 rebounds per game last year.

Butler played with their food a little bit in the opener with IUPUI. Then they turned on the jets and took out Central Arkansas and won by over 30 on Friday night. The hope from the Bulldogs camp is that they put on a performance like Friday versus Tuesday here. The competition is just going to get stiffer after this one, as Michigan State comes to town Wednesday. Then, of course, they head to “Maui” to first face the top-flight Houston Cougars.

There’s nothing that’s really telling me that Butler should be leery here. There may be some fatigue off a back-to-back in the early part of the season. But I think the Dawgs will be victorious in this one by night’s end.