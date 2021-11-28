DePaul ends the Blue Demon Classic hosting Eastern Michigan

TV, Times, and Lines:

TV: FS1

Date: Sunday, November 28

Time: 2:00 p.m. EST

Spread: DePaul -11.5

Total: O/U 149.5

On what looks to be a chilly Sunday afternoon in Chicago, the (5-0) Blue Demons will play their third game of three in the Blue Demon Classic against the (2-3) Eastern Michigan Eagles.

DePaul comes into this game as what could be called a “surprising” team. To start the season, the Blue Demons are 6-0 and 16th in the nation in scoring with 86.0 points per game. Despite the strong scoring start, 1st year head coach Tony Stubblefield noted after Friday’s 77-68 win over Northern Kentucky that the team needed to place a bigger emphasis on defense and rebounding because they are not going to be able to rely on outscoring teams once they enter Big East play.

Players to Watch:

Nick Ongenda (DePaul): The 6’11” center has come into his own the last two games, scoring a career high in points in both. The junior’s scoring has added a new level of scoring for DePaul and has given the Blue Demons a fifth player that can give them double digit points every game. Ongenda has also put up 2 blocks a game which has made his the top shot blocker for DePaul.

Javon Freeman-Liberty (DePaul): In his senior season, Freeman-Liberty has become must-see television. He has put up a double-double in four of the Blue Demons’ first five games to start the season, including a double-double in the first half of Friday’s game. The Chicago native leads DePaul in points per game (23.8), rebounds per game (9.8), and assists per game (4.8).

Monty Scott (Eastern Michigan): Playing at his fourth college in five years, Scott has become a college basketball veteran. After a 7 point performance in Eastern Michigan’s first game of the season, the senior has put up double digits in every game since including a 28 point game against Illinois State. The 6’5” guard has flashed his big game ability throughout his career, and looks to do the same today against the Blue Demons.

In their first meeting since DePaul won by two in 1979, I expect this game to be much more of a blowout. If the Blue Demons pick up where they left off Friday with great first half play, they will win this game with ease. This should be a nice and relaxing Sunday for DePaul fans to watch their Blue Demons win, and even some football as well. I think that DePaul will win by 15+ points today and sweep the Blue Demon Classic.