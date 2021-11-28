Seton Hall hosts Bethune-Cookman Sunday

The Seton Hall University Pirates return home to the Prudential Center to face off with the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats Sunday at noon. The Pirates come home with a record of 4-1 after going 1-1 at the Fort Myers Tip-Off. Seton Hall will still be without Senior Myles Cale who is still recovering from a strained groin. Coach Kevin Willard will look to find the right lineup as he tinkers with the talent he has at his disposal.

Jared Rhoden continues to lead the Pirates and had a dominant performance in Florida He enters the game leading the team in both scoring and rebounding averaging 18.5 points per game and 6.8 rebounds per game. Bryce Aiken has played well both offensively and defensively. Kadary Richmond will look to build on his strong game against California.

How to watch Seton Hall vs.Bethune-Cookman

Time: Noon ET

TV: FS1

Watch Online: Fox Sports App

Bethune-Cookman comes into the game at 1-5. Head coach Reggie Theus is in his first season leading the Wildcats. They are led offensively by Sophomore Joe French who averages 14.2 points per game and is a strong three point shooter. Coach Theus and his team will look to slow down the Pirates with strong defense. “I told our guys if they stay together and keep working on the defensive end,” Theus said, “we can develop into a very good basketball team.

Seton Hall will look to improve their offense and develop the consistency needed to be successful in Big East play. “We’re offensively challenged right now,” Willard said. “We’re trying to make things happen, instead of letting things happen.”This five game home stand will go a long way in developing the consistency and chemistry they will need when they welcome in Texas and Rutgers in two weeks. They will look to improve their three point efficiency and maintain their strong shooting at the foul line.

Additional Notes- This is the first contest between the two teams in their program’s history. Bethune-Cookman assistant coach, Billy Garrett, is a former Seton Hall assistant during Louis Orr’s tenure. The Wildcats are on a three game road losing streak.