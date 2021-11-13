The UConn Huskies are back in action. After passing their first test, they’ve got another one coming up on Saturday afternoon. The Huskies play Coppin State, a team that’s already squared up with a Big East squad this season. The Eagles are on the heels of losing to the DePaul Blue Demons on Wednesday night. This is, for some reason, the fourth game that Coppin State has played already this week. This seems kind of unfair to Juan Dixon’s club, I can’t lie to you. But nevertheless, here we are.

How to watch UConn vs. Coppin State

Time: Noon ET

TV: FS2

Watch Online: Fox Sports App

There are a few things that UConn can hope to build off in this game. First and foremost, 3-point shooting. The Huskies shot 61.5 percent from beyond the arc in Tuesday’s win over Central Connecticut State. That mark still stands at the top of the country, so the hope is they stay hot from 3.

Another is on defense. Outside of average play on defense from beyond the arc, they really put the clamps down on their adversary. Yeah, it’s Central Connecticut State. But good showings are good showings. Their defensive prowess should remain on full display here.

Frankly, the goals of this game should be: Win and stay healthy. There isn’t too much in the way of competition for UConn prior to the Battle 4 Atlantis. So in this game, and their upcoming battles with LIU and Binghamton, health and victory should be the only concerns. The good news for the Huskies is that they are skillful enough to do all of that.

Sidenote: This is the second time that Juan Dixon has brought Coppin State into Connecticut. There’s some history there of course between Dixon and the Huskies, as his Maryland Terrapins knocked the Huskies off twice in their National Championship-winning season. But let’s not focus all the way on all that.