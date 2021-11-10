Seton Hall effortlessly moved to 1-0 on the season on Wednesday night. The Pirates took down the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights with ease, winning 93-49 against the in-state foe. Their win means that the Big East remains unbeaten through the first two nights of the season thus far.

Five different Pirates hopped into double figures in the win. Leading the way was Tyrese Samuel, as the veteran scored 19 points on a 7-for-12 night from the floor. Samuel also shot 4-of-5 from the free throw line on a night where the team shot 72 percent from the line. Samuel also pulled in 11 rebounds in what was no doubt a very strong showing.

Joining Samuel in double figures were Myles Cale and Bryce Aiken (15), Tray Jackson (14), and Jamir Harris (13).

This was a thoroughly dominant showing for Seton Hall. They shot 54 percent from the 3-point line while FDU shot just 7.0 percent. They scored 23 points off FDU’s 16 turnovers. They out-rebounded the Knights (47-36). They led in second-chance points (10-6), bench points (52-19), and points in the paint (30-24).

Seton Hall will play once more before a big one against Michigan next week in the Gavitt Games. They host the Yale Bulldogs of the Ivy League on Sunday afternoon at Noon ET.