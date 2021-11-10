DePaul vs. Coppin State: Preview, how to watch, online streaming

Tony Stubblefield’s debut as head coach of the DePaul Blue Demons has arrived. The Blue Demons begin the 2021-22 season with a matchup against Coppin State on Wednesday night. Coppin State is currently ranked 351st out of 358 teams on KenPom, as they are not expected to make much noise out of the MEAC this year. In other words, you’d hope that DePaul can get Stubblefield’s tenure off on the right foot.

How to watch DePaul vs. Coppin State

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Watch Online: Fox Sports App

Coppin State is already one game deep into this season. Coincidentally enough, they faced another team debuting a head coach in Chicago, as Drew Valentine debuted courtside for Loyola-Chicago, who beat Coppin State down badly, 103-45. Coppin State could only muster 19 points in the first half to Loyola’s 54.

Now, the Ramblers... DePaul is not. But that shouldn’t take away from the fact that DePaul should be able to secure victory in this one. Though they were challenged a little bit by Montevallo in the exhibition, they walked away with a 67-63 win. Javon Freeman-Liberty, Nick Ongenda, and Tyon Grant-Foster all had double-figure performances in the victory. JUCO transfer Philmon Gebrewhit and Minnesota Golden Gophers transfer Brandon Johnson also started in that exhibition and provided some impact themselves.

The Big East probably won’t need to hold their breath too much with this one, even if it is reflexive with DePaul over the years. I would expect this to go cleanly and smoothly, but perhaps I’m just feeling the optimism right now.