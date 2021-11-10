The Seton Hall Pirates are back in the swing of things. The Pirates’ crusade of the 2021 season first begins with a matchup against in-state foe Fairleigh Dickinson. The Pirates haven’t played the Knights in four years, but have traditionally dominated this series. Since 1949-50, they are 13-3 against FDU, with one of those losses coming in the first year of the reformatted Big East Conference.

How to watch Seton Hall vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Watch Online: Fox Sports App

Seton Hall trotted out a starting lineup led by Myles Cale in their exhibition matchup with Misericordia. In the laughable 110-48 win, Cale scored 13 with four rebounds and assists. But the star of the night was Tray Jackson. The former Mizzou transfer scored 19 points in a very prodigious effort. Will the same be said for him again? FDU is one of the weaker teams in the country, so one might expect him to have another strong showing again.

Alexis Yetna and Jamir Harris also are prepared to officially debut for The Hall. Yetna and Harris come to South Orange from USF and American. This is a homecoming of sorts for Harris, whose hometown is in North Brunswick and he was an attendee of The Patrick School in high school. He was a very prolific scorer at American, and the hope is that he adds that prowess to the Pirates this coming year.

Kadary Richmond also started for the Pirates in that exhibition. He too is a transfer, as he comes to the Pirates program from Syracuse. He performed pretty well at times and scored eight with 10 boards in the exhibition game. With no more Mamu, Richmond and the 6-foot-10 Jackson will be looked at to provide a presence in the paint.

Outside of these five, I’d probably keep my eye on usual suspects Tyrese Samuel and Bryce Aiken. Samuel logged 24 minutes in that exhibition and gave them 15 points off the bench.

KenPom projects this matchup to be a 27-point victory in favor of The Hall. I wouldn’t expect this one to be very close either. Fairleigh is projected to finish second to last in the Northeast Conference per KenPom, only ahead of Central Connecticut State. This should be one of the easier games for the Pirates all season long.