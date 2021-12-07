Friars look to stay hot in Cooley’s 500th career game.

The red-hot Providence Friars look to stay rolling against Vermont in Ed Cooley’s 500th career game.

The Friars improved to 8-1 on Saturday and are riding high as they approach Big East play. Graduate transfer Al Durham was also awarded Big East Player of the Week last week after strong performances against Texas Tech and Rhode Island. Providence opens up as 6-point favorites Tuesday night. They’ll need to continue their dominance on the glass if they want to make a statement over a smaller Vermont team.

Fortunately for Providence, Ed Croswell has been able to pick up a lot that has been lost with Nate Watson. He has now posted back-to-back double digit point performances including a tremendous double-double against Rhode Island. Croswell controlled the glass versus the Rams ripping down 15 boards. Tuesday is a great opportunity for Ed Cooley to get Watson involved as he tries to get back on track. Although defensively, Vermont allows less than 60 points per game this season, their defense efficiency doesn’t rank among the top 60 schools in the nation. Watson’s confidence will be crucial for the Friars when they get deeper into conference play.

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Streaming: FOX Sports Go