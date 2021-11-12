Georgetown opens season Saturday against Dartmouth

The Georgetown Hoyas begin their 2021-22 season Saturday as they host the Dartmouth Big Green.

How to watch or stream

Time: 3 p.m. Et

TV: FS2

Streaming: FOX Sports Go

Line: Georgetown -15.5

Total: 135.5

Coming off a surprise run to the Big East Tournament championship and subsequent NCAA Tournament appearance, the Georgetown Hoyas look to make it back for the second straight season for the first time under Patrick Ewing.

The Hoyas will look a bit different from last season, as Qudus Wahab transferred to Maryland, while Jahvon Blair, Jamorko Pickett, and Chudier Bile all moved on to play professionally. Who will fill the void left by the departure of Georgetown’s four leading scorers and rebounders from last season? Ewing will likely turn to five-star freshman guard Aminu Mohammed. Mohammed chose the Hoyas over Georgia, Indiana, and Oklahoma State, and is Georgetown’s highest-ranked recruit since Greg Monroe. Also filling the void will be Ryan Mutombo. Mutombo is a four-star center who stands over seven feet tall and is the son of Hoyas legend Dikembe Mutombo.

Dartmouth comes into the game having lost 73-57 to Boston College on Tuesday night. The Big Green were picked to finish sixth in the Ivy League.