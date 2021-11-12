Xavier hosts Kent State Friday night

The Facts

Date: Friday, November 12

Time: 6:30 p.m.

TV: FS1

Stream: FOX Sports Go

Line: Xavier -9.5

Total: 143.5

After holding on to beat Niagara in the season opener, the Xavier Musketeers (1-0) will tip off against the Kent State Golden Flashes (0-0) Friday night.

“They’re a program that wins every year,” Xavier Head Coach Travis Steele said in a press conference on Thursday. In ten seasons under Rob Senderhoff, the Golden Flashes have yet to finish a season below .500. After a second place finish last year, Kent State was picked to finish fourth in the MAC in the conference’s preseason poll.

The Golden Flashes lost their leading scorer from a year ago, Danny Pippen, but may have found a replacement with Duquesne transfer Sincere Carry. Named MAC Preseason Newcomer of the Year and to the Preseason All-MAC Second Team, the Ohio native has high expectations at Kent State.

For Xavier, it’s about the continuity of the roster. Paul Scruggs, who lead the Musketeers with 17 points against Niagara, returned for his fifth season with the team. Sophomore Colby Jones added 16 points of his own and lead the team in minutes. With Zach Freemantle out due to injury, the Musketeers had to turn to a transfer of their own in the opener. Indiana transfer Jerome Hunter lead all players with nine rebounds in his first game for Xavier.

Xavier leads the series against Kent State 14-4, and the Musketeers have won the last eight meetings. This will be their first meeting since 2017 when Travis Steele was the Associate Head Coach for Xavier.