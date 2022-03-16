Creighton vs. San Diego State, 2022 NCAA Tournament: Preview, odds, how to watch

The Creighton Bluejays’ first NCAA Tournament game steadfast approaches! The Bluejays, a 9-seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, take on the 8-seeded San Diego State Aztecs.

How to watch Creighton vs. San Diego State

Day: Thursday, February 17

Time: 7:27 p.m. ET

TV: truTV

Watch Online: March Madness Live

How to bet on Creighton vs. San Diego State

You can bet on this game using DraftKings Sportsbook.

Spread: San Diego State -2.5 | Creighton +2.5

Total: 120

Moneyline: San Diego State -135 | Creighton +115

Creighton, 22-11, went to the Big East Tournament Championship Game where they lost to Villanova. The Bluejays remain one of the hottest teams in the nation regardless of that loss. The Jays have gone 9-3 over their last 12 games. In the Big East Tournament, Arthur Kaluma shined, as did Ryan Kalkbrenner. Expect Creighton to lean on them in this one.

San Diego State meanwhile went 23-8 this season under head coach Brian Dutcher. The Aztecs beat a great Colorado State team twice including in the Mountain West Conference Tournament semifinals. They lost to Boise State in the finals, 53-52, but still had a very successful season. Senior Matt Bradley has been the standout for the Aztecs this season and will be one to watch.