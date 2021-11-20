UConn vs. Binghamton: Preview, how to watch, online streaming

After Friday Night Smackdown took the stage on Friday, the UConn Huskies are set to take over the XL Center in Hartford. The Huskies will look to lay the smackdown on the Binghamton Bearcats on Saturday afternoon. Binghamton comes into the game 1-2 with losses to Cornell and Columbia and a win over Sacred Heart this past Sunday. UConn, meanwhile, is 3-0 and has been bruising defensively. They’ve yet to allow more than 60 points in either of their first three contests of the season.

How to watch UConn vs. Binghamton

Time: Noon ET

TV: FS1

Watch Online: Fox Sports App

Binghamton was picked to finish dead last in the America East Conference this year. #AEHoops figures to be a tussle between Stony Brook, New Hampshire, and Vermont while the likes of Binghamton and Maine hang around in the basement of the conference this year.

The Bearcats have been pretty pedestrian offensively this year. They don’t do anything too poorly, though they aren’t super efficient with their scoring. Their AdjOE ranks 304th in the country, while their marks elsewhere have been pretty average. They have their work cut out for them against this ferocious Husky defense. The Huskies rank first in the country in TO% on defense, sixth in eFG%, and 2-point FG% allowed. They also rank in the Top 5 in Block% and Steal% and in the Top 20 in 3-point FG% allowed too.

Offensively, UConn has been stout. They rank 33rd in AdjOE and are in the Top 100 in most if not all statistical categories. They rank 102nd in FT%, just outside of that aforementioned range. Look for Adama Sanogo to have himself another strong outing as he’s been killing it on both ends thus far.

This should prove to be another low-stress game for the Huskies before the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament next week.