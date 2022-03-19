Sean Miller to return to Xavier, reaches agreement to become new head coach

That didn’t take long.

After Xavier announced it was parting ways with coach Travis Steele on Wednesday, the Musketeers have now found his replacement: Sean Miller.

For Miller, it’s a return to where his head coaching career began. He previously served as the head coach of the Musketeers from 2004-09.

Xavier, who didn’t reach the NCAA Tournament during Steele’s four-year tenure, is hopeful Miller can take them back to the Big Dance.

Under Miller, Xavier had a NCAA Tournament berth in each of his last four seasons. It reached the Elite Eight in 2008, then a Sweet Sixteen appearance in 2009.

He amassed a 120-47 record, then proceeded to go to Arizona, where he was the Wildcats’ head coach from 2009-21.

He racked up a 302-109 record at Arizona and seven NCAA Tournament appearances, which includes three Elite Eights, two Sweet Sixteens and five Pac-12 Conference championships.

Miller was fired from Arizona at the end of the 2020-21 season, and did not coach this season.