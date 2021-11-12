Butler hosts Central Arkansas Friday night

The Butler Bulldogs (1-0) return to action Friday night as they play host to the Central Arkansas Bears (1-1).

How to watch or stream

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS2

Streaming: FOX Sports Go

Line: Butler -22.5

Total: 138.5

Friday night marks the start of a rare back-to-back for Butler, as they’ll host Central Arkansas and Troy in back-to-back evenings. Both games should be victories for the Bulldogs, as they look to work out all the kinks before hosting Michigan State next week and then going to the Maui Invitational in two weeks.

Butler will look to improve upon it’s 56-47 season opening win over IUPUI, as the Bulldogs looked sluggish on offense for long stretches, and turned the ball over 14 times, which has been uncharacteristic of Butler over the years.

The Bulldogs will still be without Aaron Thompson for the next two games as he serves his suspension.

Central Arkansas opened their season with a 96-61 loss to SLU on Tuesday, and were picked to finish last in the Atlantic Sun by the conference’s coaches. Butler fans may remember Central Arkansas forward Darious Hall from his time with DePaul.