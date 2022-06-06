Big East recruiting update (June 6): Commitments, final cuts, new offers and more!

Here are a list of updates from this past week:
Non-Big East commitments:
- 2023 guard Tony Felder Jr. (Maiden, Mass./St. Thomas More) committed to VMI.
- Four-star 2023 guard/forward Gavin Griffiths (Simsbury, Conn./Kingswood Oxford School) committed to Rutgers. He had offers from UConn, Creighton, Providence and Xavier.
- Four-star 2023 guard Jahnathan Lamothe (Queens, N.Y./St. Frances Academy) committed to Maryland, also had offers from Creighton, DePaul, Georgetown, Marquette and Seton Hall.
- Four-star 2023 forward Sam Walters (Orlando, Fla./Villages Charter) committed to Alabama, also had offers from Georgetown and Seton Hall.
Final cuts:
- Five-star 2023 forward Matas Buzelis (Willowbrook, Ill./Brewster Academy) trimmed his list of schools to four, plus the G-League, and removed UConn, DePaul, Seton Hall and Providence from consideration.
- Four-star 2023 forward Jamie Kaiser Jr. (Burke, Va./Bishop Ireton) trimmed his list down to nine schools, and left off Creighton and Georgetown.
New offers:
- Three-star 2023 forward Kaden Cooper (Ada, Okla./The Skill Factory Prep) received an offer from UConn.
- Four-star 2023 guard Freddie Dilione (Fayetteville, N.C./Trinity Christian) received an offer from UConn.
- Four-star 2023 forward Zayden High (Spring Branch, Texas/Smithson Valley) received an offer from Villanova.
- Three-star 2023 guard Josh Hubbard (Madison, Miss./Madison-Ridgeland Academy) received an offer from Xavier.
- Four-star 2023 guard Chris Johnson (Missouri City, Texas/Montverde Academy) received an offer from UConn.
Other notes:
