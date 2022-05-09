Big East recruiting update (May 9): St. John’s lands commit, new transfers, offers and more!

St. John’s fills up its roster with the commitment of 7-foot-1 center Mohamed Keita, but there was plenty of more action on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal.

Here are a list of updates from this past week:

New commitment:

2022 center Mohamed Keita (Guinea/NBA Academy Africa) committed to St. John’s.

Incoming transfers:

Another intraconference transfer: former UConn forward Akok Akok is taking his talents to Georgetown.

N.C. State center Manny Bates is transferring to Butler, with two years of eligibility left. He was limited to just one game last season, due to a shoulder injury that sidelined him for the rest of the year.

UTEP guard Souley Boum is headed to Xavier as a graduate transfer. He averaged 19.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals last season, while shooting 40.9% overall and 36.8% from the perimeter.

Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes is transferring to Seton Hall, with two years of eligibility remaining. The Newark, N.J. native averaged 11.3 points per game last season, while shooting 40.5% overall and 39.8% from deep.

Purdue guard Eric Hunter Jr. is headed to Butler as a graduate transfer. He averaged 6.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and shot 46.2% overall and 43.6% from three-point range.

Pitt guard Femi Odukale is headed to Seton Hall, with three years of eligibility left. He averaged 10.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals through 31 games last season.

South Dakota State guard Baylor Scheierman is transferring to Creighton, with two years of eligibility left. Considered one of the top-five players in the transfer portal. He averaged 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game at South Dakota State, where he also shot 50.8% overall and 46.9% from three.

Outgoing transfers:

Former Georgetown forward Jalin Billingsley has found a transfer destination: Eastern Michigan.

Providence forward Legend Geeter has found a transfer destination: Eastern Michigan.

Non-Big East commitments:

Three-star 2022 center Adrame Diongue (Senegal/Compass Prep) commits to Washington State. Had an offer from Creighton.

New offers:

2022 forward Tobe Awaka (Bronx, N.Y./Cardinal Hayes) received an offer from Seton Hall.

2023 guard Solomon Ball (Lovettsville, Va./St. James) received an offer from Xavier.

Three-star 2023 forward Kaden Cooper (Ada, Okla./The Skill Factory Prep) received an offer from Xavier.

Four-star 2024 forward Rob Dockery (Washington, D.C./Woodrow Wilson) received an offer from Xavier.

Three-star 2023 guard Reid Ducharme (Boston, Mass./Brewster Academy) received an offer from Xavier.

2023 forward J.P. Estrella (Portland, Maine/Brewster Academy) received offers from UConn and Creighton.

2025 guard Isiah Harwell (Pocatello, Idaho/Century) received an offer from St. John’s.

2024 forward Josh Hill (Atlanta, Ga./Wheeler) received an offer from Seton Hall.

Three-star 2023 forward Jamari McDowell (Houston, Texas/Manvel) received an offer from Xavier.

2023 center Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso (Nigeria/Putnam Science Academy) received an offer from UConn.

Other notes:

