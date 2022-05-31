Big East recruiting update (May 31): Incoming transfers highlight quiet week

A light week, but the news of two incoming transfers made a splash on the recruiting trail.
Former Georgetown player Qudus Wahab is back to where his collegiate career started, after leaving the Hoyas to play with the Terrapins. Also, Seton Hall is bringing in graduate transfer K.C. Ndefo, who was a three-time MAAC Defensive Player of the Year under Shaheen Holloway, when he was still coaching the Peacocks. They’ll reunite at Seton Hall.
Here are a list of updates from this past week:
Incoming transfers:
- Saint Peter’s forward K.C. Ndefo is transferring to Seton Hall. Ndefo averaged 10.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.8 blocks and 1.3 steals per game last season.
- Maryland forward Qudus Wahab is transferring back to Georgetown, after a season away from the Hoyas. Wahab averaged 7.7 points and 5.6 rebounds through 32 games last year.
Outgoing transfers:
- Xavier guard Hercy Miller, who was a midseason addition as a transfer, is now transferring out. He had to sit out per NCAA rules, so he never got to play in a Musketeers’ jersey.
Non-Big East commitments:
- 2022 guard Kosy Akametu (Los Angeles, Calif./L.A. Premier Prep) has chosen Santa Clara.
- Three-star 2022 forward Yann Farell (Gabon/West Nottingham) committed to St. Bonaventure, also had offers from UConn, Marquette, St. John’s and Seton Hall.
- Four-star forward Elijah Fisher (Canada/Crestwood Prep) has committed to Texas Tech and will reclassify from 2023 to 2022 to join the team early.
- 2022 guard Cam Lawin (Chicago, Ill./Rezin Orr Academy committed to San Diego State, also had a DePaul offer.
New offers:
- Four-star 2023 forward Alassane Amadou (Quakertown, Pa./Springside Chestnut Hill Academy) received an offer from St. John’s.
- 2025 forward Cam Ward (Upper Marlboro, Md./Largo) received an offer from Georgetown.
Other notes:
- If you notice an error, have news of a new offer, please feel free to tip me off—or Big East Coast Bias—on Twitter: @becb_sbn and @erapay5. I’ll update accordingly.
- Shoutout to Anonymous Eagle, Casual Hoya, Banners on the Parkway, Rumble in the Garden, The UConn Blog, and VU Hoops. We unfortunately don’t have articles on all recruits, but we got some help in filling some blanks from our fellow Big East SB Nation sites. Some recruits have clickable names, which will take you to a relevant article regarding that player.
- I recommend viewing the spreadsheet externally, since you’ll be able to use things like filters (Google Sheets has that option on the top-left, next to the print button.) and Ctrl+F (Apple+F if you’re on Mac) to help make searching for recruits easier. You’ll also have a bigger screen/window to look at the spreadsheet: Big East Offer Tracker, last updated May 31, 2022. Alternatively, you may view below.
