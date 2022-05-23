Big East recruiting update (May 23): New transfers, new offers, decisions and more!

Things started to heat back up on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal.

Here are a list of updates from this past week:

Incoming transfers:

Oklahoma guard Umoja Gibson is coming to DePaul as a graduate transfer. He averaged 13.3 points and shot 43.5% overall and 39.0% from three-point range last season.

USC Upstate guard Bryson Mozone is coming to Georgetown as a graduate transfer. He averaged 15.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last season.

USF guard Caleb Murphy is transferring to DePaul with three years of eligibility. He averaged 11.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists last season.

Outgoing transfers:

Marquette guard Greg Elliott has found a transfer destination: Pitt.

Georgetown forward Collin Holloway has found a transfer destination: Tulane.

Georgetown center Timothy Ighoefe has found a transfer destination: California Baptist.

Seton Hall guard Jahari Long has found a transfer destination: Maryland.

Seton Hall guard Brandon Weston has found a transfer destination: Seton Hall.

Non-Big East commitments:

Forward Tobe Awaka (Bronx, N.Y./Cardinal Hayes) reclassifies from 2022 to 2023 and commits to Tennessee, also had offers from St. John’s and Seton Hall.

2022 forward Ruot Bijiek (West Des Moines, Iowa/Hillcrest Prep) committed to Bucknell, also had an offer from Seton Hall.

2022 forward Michael Moore (Nigeria/National Christian Academy) committed to Winthrop, also had offers from DePaul and Seton Hall.

Three-star 2022 forward Perry Smith Jr. (Greenville, S.C./Legacy Early College) committed to Vermont, also had offers from DePaul and Marquette.

Four-star 2023 center Gus Yalden (Appleton, Wisc./IMG Academy) committed to Wisconsin, also had offers from Butler, Marquette and Xavier.

New offers:

2022 guard Kosy Akametu (Los Angeles, Calif./L.A. Premier Prep) received an offer from Xavier.

Three-star 2023 forward Jerry Deng (Rochester, N.Y./Norcross) received an offer from Georgetown.

Three-star 2023 guard Garway Dual (Indianapolis, Ind./Carmel) received an offer from Providence.

2023 forward Tafara Gapare (New Zealand/South Kent) received an offer from UConn.

Three-star 2023 guard Ty-Laur Johnson (Newark, N.J./St. Benedict’s Prep) received an offer from Creighton.

2023 guard Brandon Rechsteiner (Woodstock, Ga./Etowah) received an offer from Xavier.

Three-star 2023 forward Mayar Wol (Fuquay Varina, N.C./Moravian Prep) received an offer from St. John’s.

Other notes:

