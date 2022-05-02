Big East recruiting update (May 2): Exodus at Georgetown and Seton Hall, new commits, offers and more!

Unsurprisingly, with the May 1 deadline, there were plenty of transfer portal departures. There were also some new incoming players, whether they be high school commits or transfers.
Here’s a look back at the week that was in the Big East, on the recruiting trail and in the portal.
New commitment:
- Three-star 2022 forward D’Ante ‘Tae’ Davis (Indianapolis, Ind./Warren Central) committed to Seton Hall. He previously de-committed from Louisville.
- Three-star 2022 center Fredrick King (Bahamas/NBA Academy Latin America) signs with Creighton. He previously de-committed from Louisville, also had offers from Washington State, Miami and Georgetown.
Final cuts:
- Five-star 2023 forward Justin Edwards (Philadelphia, Pa./Imhotep Charter) includes Villanova in his Final 7 list. UConn, DePaul, Georgetown, Marquette, St. John’s and Seton Hall did not make the cut.
Incoming transfers:
- Arizona State guard Jay Heath is transferring to Georgetown. He averaged 10.6 points and shot 42.3% on the floor and 43.0% from deep. Since he is a two-time transfer, he will need to sit out a year before playing, unless he can get a waiver from the NCAA.
- Kentucky forward Bryce Hopkins picks Providence. He arrives with three years of eligibility remaining. Hopkins appeared in 28 games last season, averaging 2.1 points and 1.4 rebounds through 6.4 minutes per game.
- There is another intra-conference transfer, as DePaul’s David Jones is taking his talents to play for Mike Anderson and St. John’s. Jones will have three years of eligibility left. He averaged 14.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks through 28 games last season.
- Duquesne guard Amir ‘Primo’ Spears is transferring to Georgetown, with three years of eligibility left. He averaged 12.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game last season.
- Georgia State forward Jalen Thomas is transferring to Butler, with two years of eligibility remaining. He averaged 7.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.7 blocks, through 28 games last season.
Outgoing transfers:
- Villanova guard Bryan Antoine has entered the transfer portal.
- Georgetown guard Chuma Azinge has entered the transfer portal.
- Georgetown guard Donald Carey has entered the transfer portal.
- Georgetown forward Kobe Clark has found a transfer destination: Southeast Missouri State.
- UConn guard Jalen Gaffney has found a transfer destination: FAU.
- St. John’s guard Artemios Gavalas entered the transfer portal.
- Providence forward Legend Geeter entered the transfer portal.
- Providence guard Brycen Goodine has found a transfer destination: Fairfield.
- Georgetown forward Collin Holloway has entered the transfer portal.
- Creighton forward Modestas Kancleris has found a transfer destination: Cal State Bakersfield.
- Seton Hall guard Tyler Powell has entered the transfer portal.
- Seton Hall guard Jahari Long has entered the transfer portal.
- Seton Hall forward Jo Smith has entered the transfer portal.
- Xavier forward Ben Stanley is transferring to Old Dominion.
- Seton Hall guard Brandon Weston has entered the transfer portal.
Non-Big East commitments:
- Five-star 2023 forward Greg ‘G.G.’ Jackson (Columbia, S.C./Ridge View) committed to North Carolina over Auburn, Duke, Georgetown and South Carolina — the other schools in his final list.
- Three-star guard James Johns Jr. (Claymont, Del./Long Island Lutheran) is reclassifying from 2023 to 2022 and committing to Fairfield. Had an offer from UConn and nearly a dozen others.
- Three-star 2023 guard Trevor Smith (Newport News, Va./Woodside) committed to Richmond, had offers from DePaul and Georgetown.
- Four-star 2022 guard Tyrell Ward (Baltimore, Md./DeMatha Catholic) has chosen LSU, after previously de-committing from Xavier.
- Three-star 2022 guard Jordan Williams (Houston, Texas/Second Baptist School) committed to Texas A&M, also had an offer from St. John’s.
New offers:
- 2025 guard Darius Adams (Manasquan, N.J./Manasquan) received an offer from St. John’s.
- 2024 forward Tobe Awaka (Bronx, N.Y./Cardinal Hayes) received an offer from St. John’s.
- 2023 forward Jordan Burks (Decatur, Ala./Central Pointe Christian) received offers from DePaul and Xavier.
- Four-star 2023 guard Taison Chatman (Fridley, Minn./Totino-Grace) received an offer from UConn.
- 2023 forward Tafara Gapare (New Zealand/South Kent School) received offers from Xavier and DePaul.
- 2024 forward Nate Guerengomba (Washington, D.C./South Kent School) received an offer from Seton Hall.
- Three-star 2023 guard Sebastian Mack (Las Vegas, Nev./Durango) received an offer from DePaul.
- Four-star 2024 forward Yves Missi (Cameroon/West Nottingham) received an offer from UConn.
- 2024 guard Elijah Moore (Bronx, N.Y./Cardinal Hayes) received an offer from Xavier.
- 2023 guard Chris Mubiru (Tampa, Fla./West Oaks Academy) received an offer from St. John’s.
- 2023 forward Jayden Ross (Bristow, Va./St. James School) received an offer from UConn.
Other notes:
- Shoutout to Anonymous Eagle, Casual Hoya, Banners on the Parkway, Rumble in the Garden, The UConn Blog, and VU Hoops. We unfortunately don’t have articles on all recruits, but we got some help in filling some blanks from our fellow Big East SB Nation sites. Some recruits have clickable names, which will take you to a relevant article regarding that player.
- I recommend viewing the spreadsheet externally, since you’ll be able to use things like filters (Google Sheets has that option on the top-left, next to the print button.) and Ctrl+F (Apple+F if you’re on Mac) to help make searching for recruits easier. You’ll also have a bigger screen/window to look at the spreadsheet: Big East Offer Tracker, last updated May 2, 2022. Alternatively, you may view below.
