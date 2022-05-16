Big East recruiting update (May 16): A much tamer week, by comparison

After a crazy month, things have quieted down a bit on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal.

Here are a list of updates from this past week:

Incoming transfers:

LSU forward Bradley Ezewiro is transferring to Georgetown, with three years of eligibility left. He appeared in just seven games as a freshman for a total of 11 points and six rebounds over 29 total minutes.

Texas A&M guard Hassan Diarra is transferring to UConn, with three years of eligibility. He averaged 6.2 points and 1.8 rebounds over 15.4 minutes per game across 40 contests.

Outgoing transfers:

Georgetown guard Donald Carey has found a transfer destination: Maryland

Seton Hall forward Tyler Powell has found a transfer destination: Nevada.

Non-Big East commitments:

Three-star 2022 guard Paul McMillan IV (Cincinnati, Ohio/Woodward Technical) has committed to NJIT, also held offers from Georgetown and Xavier.

Three-star 2022 forward Elvis Nnaji (Minnetonka, Minn./Hopkins) has committed to George Mason, also had offers from Marquette, Providence and Xavier.

New offers:

2023 guard Jamie Kaiser Jr. (Burke, Va./Bishop Ireton) received an offer from Georgetown.

Four-star 2024 guard Jaeden Mustaf (Bowie, Md./DeMatha Catholic) received an offer from Georgetown.

Three-star 2023 guard Gehrig Normand (North Richland Hills, Texas/Birdville) received an offer from Xavier.

Other notes:

Offer Tracker:

Transfer Tracker: