Big East recruiting update (May 16): A much tamer week, by comparison

After a crazy month, things have quieted down a bit on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal.
Here are a list of updates from this past week:
Incoming transfers:
- LSU forward Bradley Ezewiro is transferring to Georgetown, with three years of eligibility left. He appeared in just seven games as a freshman for a total of 11 points and six rebounds over 29 total minutes.
- Texas A&M guard Hassan Diarra is transferring to UConn, with three years of eligibility. He averaged 6.2 points and 1.8 rebounds over 15.4 minutes per game across 40 contests.
Outgoing transfers:
- Georgetown guard Donald Carey has found a transfer destination: Maryland
- Seton Hall forward Tyler Powell has found a transfer destination: Nevada.
Non-Big East commitments:
- Three-star 2022 guard Paul McMillan IV (Cincinnati, Ohio/Woodward Technical) has committed to NJIT, also held offers from Georgetown and Xavier.
- Three-star 2022 forward Elvis Nnaji (Minnetonka, Minn./Hopkins) has committed to George Mason, also had offers from Marquette, Providence and Xavier.
New offers:
- 2023 guard Jamie Kaiser Jr. (Burke, Va./Bishop Ireton) received an offer from Georgetown.
- Four-star 2024 guard Jaeden Mustaf (Bowie, Md./DeMatha Catholic) received an offer from Georgetown.
- Three-star 2023 guard Gehrig Normand (North Richland Hills, Texas/Birdville) received an offer from Xavier.
Other notes:
- If you notice an error, have news of a new offer, please feel free to tip me off—or Big East Coast Bias—on Twitter: @becb_sbn and @erapay5. I’ll update accordingly.
- Shoutout to Anonymous Eagle, Casual Hoya, Banners on the Parkway, Rumble in the Garden, The UConn Blog, and VU Hoops. We unfortunately don’t have articles on all recruits, but we got some help in filling some blanks from our fellow Big East SB Nation sites. Some recruits have clickable names, which will take you to a relevant article regarding that player.
- I recommend viewing the spreadsheet externally, since you’ll be able to use things like filters (Google Sheets has that option on the top-left, next to the print button.) and Ctrl+F (Apple+F if you’re on Mac) to help make searching for recruits easier. You’ll also have a bigger screen/window to look at the spreadsheet: Big East Offer Tracker, last updated May 16, 2022. Alternatively, you may view below.
