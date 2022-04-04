Big East Offer Tracker: The state of the recruiting landscape

With Villanova’s loss in the Final Four to Kansas, the college basketball season has officially come to a close for the Big East. However, it will soon be time to go all-in on the recruiting trail.

For the Villanova coaching staff’s case, it will have a few days to recover, while the rest of the conference has already been gearing up in preparation in time for the first evaluation period on April 8-10. There will be another evaluation period later this month, from April 22-24, so expect offers to start to fly across college basketball.

There will be similar spikes when the summer evaluation periods take place, and plenty of recruiting action in between throughout the offseason.

Here’s where all Big East teams stand on the recruiting landscape. After a 1.5-year hiatus, the Big East Offer Tracker has been updated, brought back online and caught up to speed to keep tabs on players that have been offered by any of the 11 Big East teams.

Each week throughout the offseason, we will have a recruiting roundup to recap any key recruiting news throughout the week, such as new offers, announcement dates, final lists, and any schools that have been cut from a player’s radar.

View the Big East Offer Tracker — which will be updated as close to daily as possible — at the bottom of the page, or the full version by clicking here. (Best to view on a computer, but if on mobile, turn phone sideways.)

Other notes:

Offer Tracker: